ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Locals and restaurants on Saturday will compete in a chile and salsa taste-off at the Bosque Chile Festival.

New this year, a green chile stew competition.

The event is also in celebration of the chile harvest.

The festival takes place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and kids under 5 get in free.