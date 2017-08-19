Stolen Vehicle Crash kills two, injures three near Central and Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Two people are dead and three are injured after a stolen vehicle crashed into a tow truck according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

It occurred around 11:30 Friday night near Tramway and Central.

Deputies on the ground and in the air followed the stolen car from Edith and Candelaria.

Two of the four people in the stolen vehicle died on scene. Two others in that vehicle and the tow truck driver were taken to a hospital for injuries.

Information is limited as the investigation is ongoing.