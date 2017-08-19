Silver Star Nation: Dallas betters to 2-1 in preseason play

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys improved their preseason record to 2-1 after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 24-19. This was the first game where the fans had the chance to see Dak Prescott under center for the Cowboys.

Dak looked great right out of the gate and even looked like he was in midseason form. He capped off a 96-yard drive with a 32 yard TD to Dez Bryant to jump out to the early 7-0 lead. Prescott finished 7/8 in passing with 106 passing yards, and 1 TD.

Kellen Moore had most of the snaps on Saturday and his stat line would finish up like this: 10/21 passing, 131 yards, 0 TD’s. Cooper Rush would finish up 8/9 in passing, 92 pass yards, and 2 TD’s.

Dallas had three fumbles with two turnovers in this game. Darren McFadden had one of those fumbles but also finished as the leading rusher with 59 yards on 9 carries. The Cowboys will now play Oakland next on Saturday at 6 p.m.