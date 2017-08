ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Police are asking for help locating a missing 28 year-old with autism.

Police say Ruben Sandoval was last seen around 4 p.m Wednesday at his apartment near Paseo and Coors.

Sandoval has autism and is prone to seizures when he is stressed.

He is described as 6’2 and 170 pounds with blue eyes and sandy blond hair.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call police.