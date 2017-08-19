Organization makes ‘warm and fuzzy’ donation to UNM Children’s Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More kids will have cozy feet this winter thanks to a big donation.

The ‘Lawrence Charles Vargas Memorial’ Project is a charitable organization named in honor of a 23 year old killed violently in downtown Albuquerque.

His parents set up the organization in his memory. They offer shoes, books and other items to kids in need. Saturday, they delivered the slippers to the UNM Children’s Hospital.

“If we can bring a little bit of joy into each and every one of these families’ lives with a pair of slippers, or a pair of shoes, or some of the activities or feeding the families, then it not only brings healing and hope to them, it does for us, as well as for our volunteers,” said Terry Vargas.

Since the project was founded nine years ago, it’s given away nearly 8,000 pairs of shoes all over New Mexico.