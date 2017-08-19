Lobo Men’s Soccer Wins final Exhibition match 2-0

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Soccer ended their preseason schedule on Saturday at UNM Soccer Complex. The Lobos took out Grand Canyon in a 2-0 shutout. The Lobos finish their preseason schedule 3-0, winning their games 3-1, 3-1, and 2-0.

The Lobos once again waited until the 2nd half to find the net, but in a very competitive matchup on Saturday UNM looked good. They had two 2nd half goals from freshman Alex Vedamanikam and freshman Nick Taylor.

The Lobos will now open their season on the road at Washington on Friday. The game starts at 9 p.m.