Game and Fish holds free Outdoor Expo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Game and fish is inviting families to experience outdoor activities over the weekend for free.

The department’s outdoor expo kicked off Saturday. They offer lessons in fishing, rock climbing, and kayaking. They also provide firearms training with certified instructors.

“We’re not only getting families out together on something they can do together, because everyone can do this, we’re also teaching them the safety fundamentals of firearms as well,” said Ross Morgan with Game and Fish.

The New Mexico Herpetology Society was also there with an up-close look at dessert creatures like snakes and gila monsters.

The event continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It takes place at the Shooting Range Park near Double Eagle Airport.