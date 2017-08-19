Former Lobo Chris DeVito moves up to Royals 30th best prospect

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Former Lobo cleanup hitter Chris DeVito, AKA Red Hercules, has shown that he has some power at the plate in High-A ball for the Kansas City Royals Organization. The 8th round draft pick is playing in his first full season with the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

DeVito was moved up to the Kansas City Royals 30th best prospect on Saturday, as the big hitter has accumulated 28 homruns and 131 RBI’s. The club seems to like him as some media outlets are calling DeVito the most promising power hitter in the Organization.