Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Storms will return to parts of New Mexico this afternoon after a mostly hot and dry end to last week. An area of high pressure that has been keeping the moisture out is now moving back to the east. This will allow for a better chance of scattered storms this afternoon from the northeast to the southwest. Storms will continue to increase overnight night tonight across the southwest. A weather disturbance is going to move over southwest New Mexico late tonight and on Sunday. This will increase the chance for flash flooding in places like Silver City, T or C, Deming and Alamogordo. Flash Flood Watches are up for these areas from later tonight and into Sunday.

Albuquerque could see a spot shower or storm this afternoon, but better chances for rain in the metro will come on Sunday and again on Monday. A cold front will then move into the northeast on Tuesday and this will keep the weather pretty active with storms for the middle of the upcoming week. The added moisture, clouds and mid-week cold front will keep temperatures cooler than average for this time of the year.