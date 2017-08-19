Bear sighting in Rio Rancho puts neighbors on alert

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho residents are on high alert for a wandering bear. This comes just days after another bear was captured on Albuquerque’s Westside.

Neighbors in the area of Baltic and Ivory Roads called RRPD Friday morning around 6 to report a bear.

When officers got on scene, they say they saw the bear jumping from backyard to backyard. By the time Game and Fish officers got on scene, the bear had disappeared – possibly taking shelter from the hot sun.

Officials looked for the bear for hours.

People in that community, which is close to the intersection of Southern and Unser, told KRQE News 13 they were surprised to learn of the large, furry visitor.

“I thought we lived in more of a city than a rural area,” LeeAnn Ladmirault said. “I did not expect a bear in this neighborhood.”

It sure feels like bear pandemonium in the Metro. On Thursday, a two-year-old bear was captured after it was seen trotting around the Desert Greens Golf Course. Game and Fish officials said in that case, the bear likely traveled into town through an arroyo from the Sandias.

In terms of the newest bear sighting, we reached out to RRPD and Game and Fish Saturday. RRPD said they haven’t received any calls for the bear Saturday, while Game and Fish did not return our call.

In the latest press release from RRPD, officials advised people keep animal indoors and refrain from leaving food outside.