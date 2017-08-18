Watch NASA’s live stream of the solar eclipse

On August 21, 2017 the United States will witness a total solar eclipse. The Montana Space Grant Consortium at MSU is leading a nation-wide high-altitude ballooning project that will send balloons up to 100,000 ft, capturing live video and images of the eclipse. Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.

Note: the player will have video describing the balloon/camera project until the stream goes live Monday. App users click here to see player »

