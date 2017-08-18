Viewing glasses become tough to find as millions prepare for solar eclipse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- We are now just days away from one stellar event. People from coast to coast are gearing up for the rare, solar eclipse sweeping across the nation’s sky, Monday.

With millions preparing for this natural wonder, last-minute eclipse viewers might find themselves in a bind.

KRQE News 13 followed the state’s website links to a nonprofit page detailing where you could find special eye wear to view the eclipse.

Yet, the demand has been so high, many of the public libraries with glasses available are out. Now, the site directs people to private vendors. You can also head to Craigslist, where people are selling them, but don’t expect to pay less than $10 and don’t be fooled by fakes.

Make sure whatever you get is compliant with ISO 12312-2 safety standards.

“The number one rule for safe eclipse viewing is don’t improvise. If you don’t know, don’t chance it. It’s not worth it. You really can damage your eyes,” said Dr. Laura Danly with Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California.

Look for an ISO stamp on your glasses. They can’t be scratched or torn, either.

If you’d rather skip the hassle, head to a viewing party, instead. You can go to UNM’S campus observatory or the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

Around 73-percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in Albuquerque during the eclipse’s peak at 11:45 a.m., but you’ll find the most coverage in Clayton, with 82-percent of the sun blocked.

Monday’s total eclipse is the first in the United States in almost 40 years. The path of totality stretches across 14 states, from Oregon to South Carolina.