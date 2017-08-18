UNM offering hearing tests, hearing aids for a fraction of the cost

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The University of New Mexico is providing help for those with hearing problems through a unique program that’s not just for students and faculty but also the community.

It’s part of a new campaign launched a few weeks ago that’s providing people with hearing aids at a discounted rate.

More than 40 million people in the country report some form of hearing loss, making it one of the most common health conditions, especially in older people.

That’s why the university is offering tests and hearing aids for a fraction of the cost.

“The purpose of this outreach was to go and say how can we reach the other people who may not be getting the testing done,” Dr. Michael Flores said.

Dr. Flores is the audiologist leading the initiative at UNM. Thanks to him and his graduate class, students, faculty and the public can get hearing exams starting at just $25.

The exams evaluate the health of the ear. It also uses tone tests and speech recognition tests to see how the ears perform.

Dr. Flores says once they examine the degree of hearing loss, that’s when they’ll decide what form of hearing assistance is needed.

Through these tests, graduate students are able to get practical, real-world training.

“When I do an Otoscopic exam, they’re following up with me. When I do the admittance testing, they’re doing the same thing. So that they see all the effects of hearing loss and or Tinnitus,” Dr. Flores said.

Dr. Flores says hearing aids start at around $1500 and can go up from there. But through their program, participants may be eligible for a discount.

Testing is performed Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Speech and Hearing Sciences building on Lomas Boulevard.