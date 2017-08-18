The mighty sunflower is at the center of central NM festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Mountainair Sunflower Festival is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year with fun for the entire family, including the family dog.

The Mountainair Sunflower Festival on Saturday, August 26 is a 20-year-old free community event for all ages. The festival features artists work from across the state, food vendors, an art show, children’s art programs, a treasure’s sale, and live music. On Friday, August 25, the Manzano Mountain Art Council will hold an Art Show Opening, wine and beer tasting, with live jazz at the Art Center at 101 Broadway in Mountainair. The wine tasting is $15 for non-members, $10 for members, and $5 for music only. The featured vintner is Black’s Smuggler Winery with live jazz by the Nervous Nation ensemble.

For more information, visit their website.