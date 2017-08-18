The hardy African Violet will be featured at the BioPark’s plant sale

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The ABQ BioPark has two upcoming plant shows at the Botanic Garden.

The annual African Violet Show and Sale will take place from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 at the Botanic Garden’s Heritage Farm. The event will feature African violets grown by members of the Albuquerque African Violet Club. Club members will show successful techniques for growing, maintaining and propagating these cheerful plants. Standard and mini African violets will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit the ABQ BioPark website.