Tape is only a ‘temporary repair’ for Santa Fe sidewalk

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s an ongoing fight in downtown Santa Fe and it’s between their signature brick sidewalks and some old tree roots.

“These need to be repaired awful bad and they’ve been like this for years,” said Santa Fe resident Douglas Palermo.

“The sidewalks are pretty crummy. They’re not easy to get around with. We just saw someone trip not even 10 seconds ago,” said Santa Fe resident Xavier Horan.

KRQE News 13 saw several spots in downtown that were uneven, but the worst spot is right in front of the Santa Fe Public Library on Washington Avenue.

There, the ups and downs are so drastic that the city put yellow tape sporadically over the bumps to try and prevent people from falling. However, some say they’re not helping.

“It’s not a once or twice that I’ve tripped over these things. One time I took a real good spill,” said Palermo.

The city says they have a plan to fix this problem.

“They are just going to remove the bricks, raise the sand underneath the bricks high enough to cover the tree roots and then put the bricks back in place,” said Santa Fe Public Information Officer, Matt Ross.

Ross says he spoke with the Public Works Department on Friday afternoon and was told they hope to begin work to repair the sidewalk in October. He says October is the earliest this project could start because there are too many festivals in downtown right now.

The project was originally set to begin in Spring 2018.

“Trying to pull out all those bricks and do the repair job just wouldn’t be feasible at this point in the year,” said Ross.

Some people KRQE News 13 spoke with say the sidewalk has been like this for years.

“They’ve been like this for years and they should’ve done this years ago,” said Palermo.

There is no cost or estimated completion date for this project.