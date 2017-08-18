State releases new ads to combat drunk driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is trying to once again to get the attention of people before they become a drunk driver.

The ads are titled “Just a Matter of Time.”

One of them shows a woman getting drunk over and over again, until one day when she hits and kills a bicyclist.

It’s not just drunk driving people are trying to address. They say distracted driving can be just as deadly.

So far this year, there have been 213 traffic fatalities — 45 because of distracted drivers, 76 alcohol related.

Law enforcement will be increasing DWI checkpoints and saturation patrols leading into the Labor Day weekend.

