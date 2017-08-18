Santa Fe mayor wants to review city monuments, role in historic celebrations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor of Santa Fe is calling on the city to address its role in local historic celebrations.

This, after a rally on the plaza this week following the violence that unfolded during a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales is instructing his city manager to put together a report about how the city recognizes historic events.

Among the things Mayor Gonzales wants to look into is all city support for celebrations or organizations that recognize historical events or people.

He also wants to study all memorials, monuments or historic markers around the city and implement a process for people to submit comments to them.

Mayor Gonzales mentioned the annual Fiestas de Santa Fe in the coming weeks as an opportunity to talk about the city’s complex history, which includes the “Entrada” — a re-enactment of Spanish leader, Don Diego de Vargas’ return to Santa Fe in the late 1600’s.

That part of the fiestas has been seen as controversial.

The mayor also mentioned ongoing communication with Pueblo leaders.

He says he believes Santa Fe can be a leader in racial healing and become a more unified city.

Mayor Gonzales said in his statement he wants those findings reported to the city council within 30 days and for the council to take action.