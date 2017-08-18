Santa Fe charter school seeks revival despite sexual abuse allegations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona woman is seeking to revive a Santa Fe charter school that closed amid sexual abuse allegations in April.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the leader of a Phoenix charter school says she hopes to have Santa Fe’s Secondary Learning Center reopened by early next month.

Two students filed a lawsuit last month accusing tutor Joel Abraham of having sex with a 14-year-old female student and making sexual advances towards another girl.

The new owner says she believes that many of the students, parents and teachers will want to return as long as it’s former owner and Abraham are not connected with the school.

The school is still accredited into 2019.