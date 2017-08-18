Roswell Police: Three people sought for murder investigation

ROSEWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are looking for three people who may know something about a woman’s murder.

Earlier this month police say 31-year-old Ashley Sena’s body was found in a room at the Comfort Suites by hotel staff in Roswell.

Investigators say she was shot.

Now detectives want to talk with 35-year-old Jeremy Hawkins, 29-year-old Frank Moss, and 30-year-old Valarie Martinez.

They believe they may have information helpful to the investigation.

If you know about their whereabouts you are asked to contact police.