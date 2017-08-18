Reward increases to help find missing dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The reward is growing to find a family’s dog that might have been taken during a home break-in.

The family, who lives near Rio Rancho and Candelaria, came home earlier this month to find broken glass and their 7-month-old Pitbull mix “Choppa” was missing.

“Choppa” is a sight dog for the family’s other dog, “Goldie.”

The rescue group NMDOG offered a reward for anyone who finds “Choppa” and now Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000. Call them at 843-STOP if you have any information.