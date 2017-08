ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have issued an arrest warrant for the murder of a Roswell woman.

Ashley Sena’s body was found in a room at the comfort suites earlier this month by hotel staff. Investigators say she was shot.

Detectives have now charged 35-year-old Jeremy Hawkins for her murder.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.