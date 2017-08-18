Police search for bear in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –Another bear was sighted Friday morning in Rio Rancho.

The bear was first spotted in the area of Arkansas Street and Pecos Loop, the search was called off.

Now according to Rio Rancho Police they say the bear has been spotted again in the area of Rainbow Pool.

KRQE News 13 crew is out with Game and Fish as that hunt continues.

This is the second visit from a bear in that area in two days.

Thursday a bear was wandering around the Irving and Paradise area.

It was eventually captured near Desert Greens Golf Course and relocated to the Santa Fe National Forest.