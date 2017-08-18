New Mexico woman fights to keep pet pig

EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is fighting to keep her pot belly pig.

Katrina Turner started a petition after getting a warning from Eunice Police to relocate her mini pig, “Porkchop.”

According to a city ordinance, pigs are considered livestock and are not allowed within city limits no matter the size.

The petition asking the city to change the rule has received nearly 3,000 signatures.

A recommendation to the change ordinance has now been placed on the city council agenda for this coming Tuesday.