New Mexico woman fights to keep pet pig

By Published:

EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is fighting to keep her pot belly pig.

Katrina Turner started a petition after getting a warning from Eunice Police to relocate her mini pig, “Porkchop.”

According to a city ordinance, pigs are considered livestock and are not allowed within city limits no matter the size.

The petition asking the city to change the rule has received nearly 3,000 signatures.

A recommendation to the change ordinance has now been placed on the city council agenda for this coming Tuesday.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s