Man accused of attacking kids with stick in trouble again

Gerald Leon
Gerald Leon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of bashing kids over the head with a huge stick at an Albuquerque park, who was then let out of jail, got in trouble again.

“We were kind of scared of him because he was acting kind of crazy,” one of the kids said.

Gerald Leon, 35, was arrested at Bataan Park on Lomas last year after allegedly ambushing a group of 13-year-old’s who were hanging out after school.

Leon has a long rap sheet, but despite that, Judge Stan Whitaker let him out with just a GPS monitor.

Now, KRQE News 13 has learned that in May of this year, Leon was arrested again, this time at the Bow and Arrow Lodge on Central.

Police say he attacked people with a knife, injuring one man.

According to court records, Leon was just booked into MDC this week on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after arriving from the state mental hospital in Las Vegas.

