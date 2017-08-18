Man accused in shooting rampage transferred to undisclosed location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The young man accused of going on a killing spree in northern New Mexico has been transferred to an undisclosed location after trying to escape twice.

Surveillance video shows Damian Herrera lashing out and assaulting a guard in the Rio Arriba county jail last month.

Herrera is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather, his brother, his mother, and then killing two strangers on a rampage in June.

Officials say Herrera was transported from the jail Thursday.

They say his transfer followed a sealed court order and an agreement between public defenders and prosecutors.