Local Chile Festival fundraiser gears up to help homeless animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Animal Humane New Mexico and Valley Presbyterian Church are teaming up to help homeless pets find homes.

Animal Humane New Mexico will be at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church on Sunday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Chile Festival. Their mobile adoption unit will be bringing plenty of adoptable pets seeking new forever homes. The fun event will feature silent and live auctions, live entertainment and amazing food.

Also, Destiny the dog is up for adoption. As usual, she charmed anchors and staff while making her on-camera appearance.

For more information or to adopt Destiny the dog, visit their website.