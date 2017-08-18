Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day with only a few leftover showers in Quay County (likely to be gone by sunrise). Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s, 80s and 90s across the state today – most of us above average for this time of year. Spot storms will be possible across portions of eastern NM, including the Sacramento Mountains… but coverage will be extremely limited.

SATURDAY: As high pressure gets kicked out to the east of us, moisture will be allowed to stream in over the state from the south. This additional moisture will help get another round of storms going Saturday afternoon. Top threats: heavy rain leading to localized flooding.

SUNDAY: Our monsoon flow set-up will ramp up late weekend as moisture and an incoming disturbance combine to help spread out rain chances across the state. Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms with cooler temps Sunday afternoon.