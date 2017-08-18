John’s Friday Evening Forecast

We will start to increase the moisture Saturday as a trough sets up to the west and an area of high pressure to the east. This will help draw moisture into the state from the south. Expect storms mainly over the high terrain Saturday. Slow storm movement will lead to the possibility of flash flooding for those locations seeing rain.

A weather disturbance will roll over the state Sunday and Monday. This will help provide the lift for widespread showers and storms across the state. The moisture will likely stick around for a good portion of next week as the southerly moisture continues along with the occasional back door cold front across the east.