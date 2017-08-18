Independent monitor expresses concerns over accuracy of APD data

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An independent monitor is questioning the accuracy of data the Albuquerque Police Department is providing him.

James Ginger is in charge of reviewing APD’s progress implementing the Department of Justice reforms.

In his latest report released Friday, Ginger says he has deep concerns about accuracy of data the department is giving him, and says it makes it difficult to know if the reforms are working.

He also takes issue with how supervisors are handling use-of-force cases.

Ginger’s next report is scheduled to be filed in November when he will formally present his findings in court.