New Mexico Living visited the Marble Brewery, talking to Dan Mourning the General Manager at the New Mexico State Fair, to find out about the collaboration between the New Mexico State Fair and the Brewery. This pairing is the first of its kind, creating a unique beer and name it after the fair. The New Mexico State Fair Pale Ale is available at any of the three location and at package retailers around the state.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by New Mexico State Fair