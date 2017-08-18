In The Arts: SWAIA Santa Fe Indian Market

Weaver and Artist Dakota Mace, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the SWAIA Santa Fe Indian Market.

Dakota is a Navajo contemporary weaver. Her work can be seen at the IM:EDGE. The IM:EDGE is a contemporary show held at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Much like the art at the SWAIA Santa Fe Indian Market, work presented at the contemporary show is also available for purchase, on Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

