Horses seized from woman previously accused of animal cruelty

TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – Horses have been seized from a property KRQE News 13 has previously reported on before.

Back in 2012, KRQE News 13 was in Tularosa as authorities seized horses from the property of Cheryl Ackerley. They say they found some 50 horses living on just three acres in terrible living conditions including manure piled up two-feet high.

Many of the horses hooves were so long they couldn’t walk. Ackerly later pleaded no contest to seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and was put on probation.

Now, KRQE News 13 has learned the Livestock Board was back at her property on Wednesday after a new complaint about the treatment of horses which remained there.

Back in 2012, Ackerley said that her mission in life is to help the animals.

“It was my childhood dream. I wanted to live in the wild, wild west and have a little horse farm,” Ackerley said.

The Livestock Board seized at least three animals. Ackerley has been ordered to appear for a hearing on August 23 to decide what’s next for the animals and her.