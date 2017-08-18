Frontier warns people heading to UNM not to park in their lots illegally

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the famous cinnamon rolls to the breakfast  burritos and tortillas, the Frontier Restaurant is an Albuquerque institution.

What you may not know, is that they run a tight ship when it comes to their parking lots.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the students, and even possibly faculty and staff don’t make as good as an arrangement as they should for parking,” said Frontier’s co-owner Larry Rainosek.

He said they often park in their lots.

“We have a little program that we go ahead and we mark the tires,” said Rainosek.

If the tire gets marked twice, it’s’ been there longer than an hour. Then they will slap a ticket on the car, and a makeshift boot.

“The biggest thing is for them to not come back, and park and go to class,” said Rainosek.

To get the boot off, he said you have to go inside and pay the Frontier five dollars for each hour you were parked there.

“I guess if I didn’t even know about this before, I would be pretty upset to come out and know I had to go to the business,” said Christina Brigance.

People have mixed emotions about it.

“I think it’s a double edged sword ’cause they’re trying to get business and have those spaces open for their businesses,” said Maria Clifcorn.

Rainosek said there’s plenty of places for students to park that aren’t in their lots. Other businesses around the university use a traditional boot, and charge more than $75 just to get it off.

“This we feel is a much better way to handle it then towing the car,” he said.

Rainosek said when people do find one of their tickets on their car, they often try and get out of it.

If the same person keeps coming back and parking in their lots illegally, they will have the car towed.

