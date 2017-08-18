Football Friday Night Week 1

Football Friday Night is back New Mexico fans, and as always, our first show of the year will preview this year’s high school football talent from Class 6A thru 8-Man. The show will also feature the first power poll of the year, and of course the highly coveted spirit stick is back.

In the first block of this week’s preview show, we take a look at class 6A. Rio Rancho is the returning state champs and we have Head Coach David Howes and Sr. Defensive End Keshawn Banks in studio. The Cleveland Storm, Manzano Monarchs, Mayfield Trojans and Hobbs Eagles are all highlighted as well.

In this block of our preseason Football Friday Night show we start with the first week participants of the highly coveted spirit stick. Then it’s a look at Class 5A and the strengths that each district has coming back.

St. Pius X comes into 2017 as the reigning 5A State Champions, but they come in without some key players like Drew Ortiz at QB and they are, of course, down their head coach from last season. Dave Montoya takes over as the head Sartan and he seems positive about the upcoming season.

This year, we also had a chance to get more previews with the southeastern teams, so Roswell, Lovington and Goddard will also be highlighted in this block of Football Friday Night.

The very first Power Poll is released in this block of Football Friday Night, and the top three are Cleveland, Rio Rancho and Manzano.

The rest of this block is all class 4A. The Portales Rams are returning as state champs in 2017, but they do lose a lot of key players. We catch up with Head Coach Jaime Ramirez and his thoughts on his team. We also take a look at the Warriors of Ruidoso who feel very confident heading into this season, and NMMI as well.

In the final block of this week’s preview show we wrap things up with a look at Class 3A to 8-Man football. Capitan took home the title last season as state champs, but “Big Red” AKA Estancia cannot be out of those talks for long. They came in last season as heavy favorites but had an early exit in the state playoffs, and this season they are our favorites heading into the 2017 season.