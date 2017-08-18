Durango man on probation for alleged child assault

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A 70-year-old Durango man in jail for child sexual assault is expected to be released this week.

According to the Durango Herald, Frederick Blevins was arrested in February after a babysitter reported she saw him inappropriately touching the young girl he was watching.

Blevins claims he had been drinking and doesn’t remember doing anything wrong.

He has been in jail but will be released after entering a plea agreement Thursday.

District Judge Todd Norvell sentenced him Thursday to six years in probation and ordered that he register as a sex offender.