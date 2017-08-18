Dion’s teams up with APS to auction off case of green chile ranch

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can get your hands on an entire case of Dion’s new green chile ranch, if the bidding is right.

Dion’s is teaming up with the Albuquerque Public Schools Education Foundation and APS Athletics to create an online auction for a case of the cherished dressing.

The proceeds go to APS. The green chile ranch rolled out in Las Cruces only and sold out in 10 minutes.

People even drove from as far away as Phoenix to get a bottle, and someone paid $100 to get a bottle in Albuquerque.

The online auction opens Monday at 9 a.m.

For details, click here. 

