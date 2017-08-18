Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott expected to get first preseason action

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dallas Cowboys fans have waited patiently. It looks like they will get a chance to see quarterback Dak Prescott in preseason action when the Cowboys host Indianapolis Saturday.

Prescott is coming off of a solid rookie season in the NFL and has worked to improve while the Cowboys were holding camp in California. In camp, Prescott has worked on the deep throw and made impressive connections throughout camp.

The Cowboys and Colts have a 5 p.m. Mountain Time start Saturday.