Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

It is going to be another dry and hot afternoon for most of New Mexico before the storm chances return over the weekend.

High pressure will continue to block out most of the moisture for storms today. So the region will see abundant sunshine and feel warmer than average temperatures for this time of the year.

The high pressure system starts to move to the east on Saturday. This will allow for the first push of moisture to start to trigger storms across southwest NM for Saturday.

The moisture will then increase in central and eastern sections for Sunday and Monday. This will give Albuquerque and Santa Fe better chances for storms by the second half of the weekend and into early next week.