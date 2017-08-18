Barcelona Elementary holds ‘Dream Big’ assembly to inspire students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students in one of Albuquerque’s Title-1 schools are getting revved up for the school year in a special way.

Barcelona Elementary held an assembly Friday welcoming kid’s back-to-school and laying out expectations for the year, including its motto for the year.

“We want them to see that although you may live in a low-income, high poverty area, that you can have those dreams and successes if you work hard and that dedication, determination and really focusing on your dreams can happen,”

The school’s principal also unveiled a check for $5,000.

The money was donated by community sponsors.

She also says the funds will go towards school supplies since many students can not afford them.

There will also be teacher training on how to better handle students from low-income families.