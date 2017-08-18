August 18th Morning Rush: Barcelona van attack kills 14 people, leaves 100 others injured

1. A third person is behind bars this after a van plowed through crowds in a tourist district in Barcelona, Spain, killing 14 people and injuring 100 others. Isis is claiming responsibility. Police in Spain say they also prevented a second terrorist attack by killing five people in a raid just south of Barcelona. Authorities say the men were wearing fake explosive belts. Local media reports that before the men were gunned down, the suspects hit several civilians and a police officer with a car.

2. A teen with a history is facing new charges Friday morning. Albuquerque Public Schools police chief says 16-year-old Keisean Anderson showed up to both Madison Middle school and eventually Sandia High School and tried hitting a school resource officer after being asked to leave. In April, Anderson was seen in a surveillance video, pulling a machete out of his backpack inside the Albertsons on Eubank. Then he punched the manager in the face. APD says that’s the call an Albuquerque officer was rushing to get to when he crashed into the side of a family’s car. Anderson is facing charges for assault on a peace officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

3. A mostly quiet start to the day with only a few leftover showers in Quay County (likely to be gone by sunrise). Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s, 80s and 90s across the state Friday.

4. With fall sports just around the corner a reminder from the New Mexico Activities Association to parents. The NMAA is urging them not to lose their cool at their children’s games in a pre-season video about safety and sportsmanship. Albuquerque Public Schools Director of Athletics Kenny Barreras says the number of parents with poor behavior is increasing.

5. A unique program at the University of New Mexico is offering help to New Mexicans with hearing loss. Dr. Michael Flores who is an audiologist and lecturer at UNM will continue providing hearing tests costing anywhere from $25 to $50 to students, faculty and the public. Discounted hearing aids are also now available. Testing is performed Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Speech and Hearing Sciences Building on Lomas.

Morning’s Top Stories