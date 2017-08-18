Albuquerque man arrested in connection to brutal kidnapping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One man is in custody in connection to a brutal kidnapping case that could turn into a murder investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim told police 29-year-old Chase Smotherman called him to bring him marijuana.

When he showed up at his house in the Westgate area near 98th and Tower, police say the victim was knocked out and bound with duct tape.

He told police Smotherman and some other people, including Michael Overhand, beat him with a baseball bat, saying he owed them money.

The victim says he was then forced to look at a TV screen where there was a photo of his best friend, John Soyka, who was dead and sexually mutilated.

The group eventually let the victim go, dropping him off in Soyka’s car at Sandia Prep and threatening they would do the same to him as they did to Soyka.

Smotherman was arrested at his home Thursday. Police are still looking for Overhand.

APD’s missing person’s and homicide unit are investigating Soyka’s disappearance.