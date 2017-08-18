Albuquerque cafe featured on Food Network show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque restaurant was in the national spotlight Friday night.

The Pueblo Harvest Cafe and Indian Pueblo Cultural Center were featured on the Food Network show “Guy’s Family Road Trip.”

The show, starring Guy Fieri, shows him and his family on a cross-country road trip.

Friday night, the show featured the Pueblo Harvest Cafe.

The Fieris spent a full afternoon at the cafe in June. In the show, you see them experiencing a traditional Native dance and joining Executive Chef David Ruiz in the kitchen to prepare Tewa tacos.

If you missed the episode, you can watch it again on Sunday at 8 p.m. or next Saturday at 4 p.m.

 

