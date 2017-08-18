ABQ To Do Crew: Music, Shows and Chile

Our ABQ To Do Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Catherine Lopez from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to let us know what is going on throughout the Duke City.

The Summertime in Old Town concert series continues this weekend with performances from local reggae group The Joseph General Band. The concert is free and starts at 7:00 p.m. at the gazebo in Historic Old Town.

Rumble Productions, combines a cappella singing, sketch comedy, and improv into one theatrical performance called ‘Don’t Pretend You’re Normal.’ The show is at the Sheraton Uptown on Saturday, August 19 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $50.

The Bosque Chile Festival offers entertainment, kids’ activities, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, an amateur salsa competition, agricultural workshops, chef demonstrations and more, starting at 10 a.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living