Water Authority begins effort to restore water supply

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority began efforts to restore the water supply Thursday.

The ribbon was cut as workers begin drilling aquifer recharge wells to inject water into the aquifer.

Crews are working on two wells, one is 120 feet deep, the other 1,000 feet deep.

The water authority says they usually have their water plant off for the winter but they are going to start turning it back on during that time.

They also say when the wells are complete they’ll be able to pump surface water into the wells.

The $6-million project will not be complete until the end of this year.

Crews will start pumping water, next winter. They expect to pump 1.6 billion gallons of water in the first year.