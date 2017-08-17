Veterans rally at VA Hospital over long wait times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans demonstrated in front of the VA Hospital Thursday over long wait times.

The veterans, some of which also work at the VA, claim that jobs are intentionally not being filled. They’re urging people to call their congressmen and women, saying they’re the ones that have promised but failed to fix the problem.

“They’re always saying, wait times — there’s things we’re doing wrong. With short staffing there’s no other way to say this, that is why this is happening. If they would staff us correctly there would not be these issues,” Steven Rael, with the American Federation of Government Employees, said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall’s offices to get a response. Sen. Heinrich says he actually met with those veterans Thursday to hear their concerns.

He blames the Trump administration for the vacancies. He says he has introduced legislation that will address the backlog and encourages veterans experiencing problems at the VA to call his office.