UNM partners with Kelly’s Brew Pub on ‘Lobo Red Ale’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is partnering with Kelly’s Brew Pub on a “Lobo Red Ale.”

The Lobo Red features hints of sweet caramel balanced with mellow hoppiness and is described as if a “buzzer-beater got together with a Hail Mary to run a flea flicker on your taste buds.”

The ale comes in a custom designed can with the official UNM Lobo logo. You’ll get your first chance at trying the Lobo Red at the Cherry and Silver Scholarship Gala on Friday.

It will also be on tap at Chama River in Albuquerque and Draft Station in Santa Fe, as well as at Lobo Athletic events.