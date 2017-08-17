Tucumcari couple accused of 1-year-old son’s death out on bond

courtroom-stock

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple from Tucumcari charged in connection with the death of her 1-year-old son is out on bond.

Daniel Martinez

Hope Bass, 25, and Daniel Martinez 19, were arrested nearly a year after 1-year-old Chase Bass was rushed to the emergency room with a temperatures of 104 degrees.

Hope Bass

According to a criminal complaint the couple’s story kept changing.

At one point Bass claimed Martinez held chase by the leg while paddling him.

Martinez, pointed the finger at Bass, saying he would cover Chase with blankets when he was crying to stop the noise.

The pair has bonded out but are on house arrest and forced to wear GPS monitors.

