Three state inmates accused of trying to kill corrections officer

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three state inmates are charged with attempted murder.

This is after police say they tried to kill a corrections officer with a homemade knife.

These arrest warrants tell a disturbing story of an attack on A corrections officer. That officer is okay but documents indicate these three inmates wanted to kill the man over disrespect.

Investigators say three inmates were involved–25-year-old Lorenzo Martinez, 26-year-old Carlos Mendez and 32-year-old Joe Martinez.

Charging documents reveal it happened earlier this month when two corrections officers released the inmates for recreational time.

They allege Mendez distracted an officer while Joe Martinez attacked him with a homemade knife or shank.

Documents indicate Joe came at the officer from behind, stabbing him in the head, while Lorenzo Martinez attacked him from the front.

They reveal another corrections officer rushed into to help, going after the inmates with pepper spray, but investigators say they didn’t stop until an officer in an observation deck shot at the prisoners with a non-lethal shotgun.

Investigators say the deputy warden questioned both Joe and Lorenzo and learned Lorenzo planned to kill the corrections officer to send a message that he wouldn’t be disrespected.

Joe said the shank was his and that he made it from a steel fence.

In addition to attempted murder, the three also face conspiracy to commit murder. Joe and Lorenzo are also charged with possession of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.