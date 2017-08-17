Teen accused of making threats with machete arrested again

Keisean Anderson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of threatening people at an Albuquerque grocery store with a machete has been arrested again, according to juvenile detention center records.

Keisean Anderson was booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday.

Anderson is facing charges for assault on a peace officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Anderson was arrested earlier this year, accused of threatening people at the Albertsons on Eubank with a machete. It’s the call Albuquerque Police Officer Johnathan McDonnell was heading to when he crashed into a family at Eubank and Indian School, killing 6-year-old Joel Anthony.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

